Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 40,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

