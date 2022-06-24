Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $301,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 261,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,024,496. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

