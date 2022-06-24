Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Express were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $3,899,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in American Express by 17.4% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. 49,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,861. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

