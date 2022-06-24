Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 297,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,406. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

