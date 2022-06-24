Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 6,130 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

LEMB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,162. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.