Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)
Recommended Stories
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.