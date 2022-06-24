Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.90) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 483 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($20.55). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £464.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

In related news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 2,467 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 571 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,254.50). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($24,360.85).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

