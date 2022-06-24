Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.54 ($62.67) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.33 and a 200 day moving average of €66.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

