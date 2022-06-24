Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.59) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,626.50 ($44.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,609.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,682.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

