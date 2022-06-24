Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director David P. Bolger Sells 28,103 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 414,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

