Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.50.

CRM stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.70. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

