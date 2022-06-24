Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $35.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Intel has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

