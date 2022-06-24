Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €18.32 ($19.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.99. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($44.68).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

