Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading Down 2.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.04. 221,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 233,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

