SaTT (SATT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,012.00

SaTT (SATT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $33,012.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaTT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,019.93 or 1.00031283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002842 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.