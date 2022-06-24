Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 60,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.
Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 67,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,720. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.
