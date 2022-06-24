Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

