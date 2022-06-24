Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,860. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

