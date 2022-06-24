Secret Price Up 13.5% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $174.22 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00245835 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009210 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00403354 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

