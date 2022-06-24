SHAKE (SHAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHAKE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00108533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00064187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013864 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

SHAKE Coin Trading

