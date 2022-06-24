Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SMED traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,048. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

