Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

