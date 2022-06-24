Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $24.12 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.