Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.19

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 38809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 405.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth $3,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth $14,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.