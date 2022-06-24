Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $61.48. 27,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,429. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,380. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.