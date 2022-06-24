Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.
Shares of SIMO opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.