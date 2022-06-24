Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of SIMO opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

