SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,766 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.69% of SITE Centers worth $59,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,412. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

