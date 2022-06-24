SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,463.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $449,099.55 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

