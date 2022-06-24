Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 20.8%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) fell 20.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.84. 2,203,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 473,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$73.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45.

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 520,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.