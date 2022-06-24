Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.8% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.21. The stock had a trading volume of 471,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day moving average is $436.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.