SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 1.1% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $55,871.81 and $130,869.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00109639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013818 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

