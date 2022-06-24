SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 97,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 613,390 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $23.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

