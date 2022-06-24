SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,669. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

