SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

