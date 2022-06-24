Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00097630 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00298609 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

