srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $72,094.11 and approximately $34.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

