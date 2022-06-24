SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $241.33

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.33 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 225.60 ($2.76). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 235.80 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,071,515 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,967,785.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

