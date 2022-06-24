Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,818.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $480,748.52 and approximately $4,818.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.50 or 1.00007512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,344 coins and its circulating supply is 481,359 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

