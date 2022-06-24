Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$73.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,905,827.20.

TSE STN opened at C$55.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

