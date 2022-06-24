Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $485,382.60 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,222,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00.

NYSE STRY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,799,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,877,000.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

