Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives $9.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

STRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,799,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,877,000.

Shares of Starry Group stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

