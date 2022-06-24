State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $26 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

