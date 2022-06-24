State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $44.08 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $44,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

EQIX stock opened at $677.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.78 and a 200-day moving average of $722.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.