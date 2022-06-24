State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

