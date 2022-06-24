State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

