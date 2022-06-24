Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of STLJF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

