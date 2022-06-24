STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.