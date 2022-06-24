Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $0.0676 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $270,390.95 and $1.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00129243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00064807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

