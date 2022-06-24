Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.27. 8,478,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,367. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

