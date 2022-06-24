Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.
NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.27. 8,478,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,367. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
