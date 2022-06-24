Stephens Downgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50.

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

